Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Seattle Seahawks right now have the 13th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +4000.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.
- Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 26th, giving up 361.7 yards per game.
- Last year the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.
- When the underdog in the game, Seattle was 6-5. As favorites, the Seahawks were 3-3.
- The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.
Seahawks Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.
- On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
- Walker also had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero TDs.
- Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, hauling in 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Wagner compiled 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.
Seahawks Player Futures
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|L 30-13
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|W 37-31
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+600
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+750
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
