Alaska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anchorage This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Anchorage, Alaska. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Anchorage, Alaska High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Chugiak High School at Soldotna High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AKT on September 22
- Location: Soldotna, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Service High School at Eagle River High School
- Game Time: 4:00 AM AKT on September 23
- Location: Eagle River, AK
- Conference: Cook Inlet
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Juneau-Douglas High School at West Anchorage High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM AKT on September 23
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett High School at South Anchorage High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM AKT on September 23
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Conference: Cook Inlet
- How to Stream: Watch Here
