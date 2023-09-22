Mariners vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (84-68) and the Seattle Mariners (84-68) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on September 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (10-6) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (8-5) will get the nod for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Mariners 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and lost each contest.
- When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.
- The Mariners' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).
- The Mariners have been victorious in 20, or 47.6%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Seattle has come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Seattle scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (722 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Mariners have the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.72.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Bryce Miller vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 17
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Shelby Miller
|September 18
|@ Athletics
|W 5-0
|Bryan Woo vs JP Sears
|September 19
|@ Athletics
|W 7-2
|Luis Castillo vs Paul Blackburn
|September 20
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|George Kirby vs Joey Estes
|September 22
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning
|September 23
|@ Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 24
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 25
|Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander
|September 26
|Astros
|-
|George Kirby vs Cristian Javier
|September 27
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.