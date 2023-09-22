Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (84-68) and the Seattle Mariners (84-68) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on September 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (10-6) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (8-5) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.

The Mariners' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).

The Mariners have been victorious in 20, or 47.6%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (722 total, 4.8 per game).

The Mariners have the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.72.

Mariners Schedule