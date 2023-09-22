The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mariners have +100 odds to win. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Mariners and their foes are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those games.

This season, Seattle has won 17 of its 30 games, or 56.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 77 of its 152 games with a total.

The Mariners have posted a record of 5-14-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-33 43-35 27-25 56-41 62-50 21-16

