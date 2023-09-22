Bryce Miller takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Friday at Globe Life Field against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 200 home runs.

Seattle is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Seattle has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 722.

The Mariners have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.9) among MLB offenses.

Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Seattle has the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.72.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.185 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Miller (8-5) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed four hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 23 starts this season.

Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Home Logan Gilbert Shelby Miller 9/18/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away George Kirby Joey Estes 9/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers - Away Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/24/2023 Rangers - Away Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/25/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros - Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez

