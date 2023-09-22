How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Bryce Miller takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Friday at Globe Life Field against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 200 home runs.
- Seattle is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
- The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- Seattle has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 722.
- The Mariners have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).
- The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.9) among MLB offenses.
- Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- Seattle has the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.72.
- Mariners pitchers have a 1.185 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners' Miller (8-5) will make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed four hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 23 starts this season.
- Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Shelby Miller
|9/18/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-0
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|JP Sears
|9/19/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Paul Blackburn
|9/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Joey Estes
|9/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Dane Dunning
|9/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Justin Verlander
|9/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cristian Javier
|9/27/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Framber Valdez
