On Friday, September 22 at 8:05 PM ET, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (84-68) host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (84-68) in the series opener at Globe Life Field.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +105 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total is set in the game.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (10-6, 3.84 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (8-5, 3.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the desire to put money on the Mariners' matchup against the Rangers but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Mariners (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to take down the Rangers with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will J.P. Crawford get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 59 out of the 101 games, or 58.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 51-35 (winning 59.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 3-3 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those contests.

The Mariners have a mark of 12-13 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +200 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.