Alaska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Matanuska-Susitna This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football games in Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska this week? We've got what you need.
Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Palmer High School at West Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 22
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wasilla High School at Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 22
- Location: Palmer, AK
- Conference: Northern Light
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homer High School at Redington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 22
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Kodiak High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 23
- Location: Houston, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
