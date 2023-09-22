Searching for how to stream high school football games in Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska this week? We've got what you need.

Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Palmer High School at West Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 22

7:00 PM AKT on September 22 Location: Fairbanks, AK

Fairbanks, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Wasilla High School at Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 22

7:00 PM AKT on September 22 Location: Palmer, AK

Palmer, AK Conference: Northern Light

Northern Light How to Stream: Watch Here

Homer High School at Redington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 22

7:00 PM AKT on September 22 Location: Wasilla, AK

Wasilla, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Kodiak High School at Houston High School