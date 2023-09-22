Searching for how to stream high school football games in Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Palmer High School at West Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 22
  • Location: Fairbanks, AK
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wasilla High School at Colony High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 22
  • Location: Palmer, AK
  • Conference: Northern Light
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Homer High School at Redington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 22
  • Location: Wasilla, AK
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Kodiak High School at Houston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 23
  • Location: Houston, AK
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.