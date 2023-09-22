Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Seattle Seahawks have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +650
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.
- Last season, eight Seahawks games went over the point total.
- On offense, Seattle ranked 13th in the NFL with 351.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per contest).
- The Seahawks posted a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.
- Seattle collected three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).
- The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
- Smith also ran for 366 yards and one TD.
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
- In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 catches for 165 yards.
- Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Wagner registered 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.
Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Seahawks Player Futures
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|L 30-13
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|W 37-31
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+600
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+750
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.