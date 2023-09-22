Women's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The seven matches today in the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 177-ranked Himeno Sakatsume matching up against No. 488 Nagi Hanatani.
WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Info
- Tournament: WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: September 22
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Harriet Dart vs. Sayaka Ishii
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Oksana Kalashnikova vs. Yuki Naito
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Giuliana Olmos vs. Rina Saigo
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Himeno Sakatsume vs. Nagi Hanatani
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:15 PM ET
|Sakatsume (-3000)
|Hanatani (+800)
|Sakura Hosogi vs. Chihiro Muramatsu
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:15 PM ET
|Hosogi (-200)
|Muramatsu (+140)
|Bibiane Schoofs vs. Natsumi Kawaguchi
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:15 PM ET
|Kawaguchi (-275)
|Schoofs (+190)
|Rinko Matsuda vs. Misaki Doi
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:30 PM ET
|Doi (-2000)
|Matsuda (+700)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
