Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (85-68) and Seattle Mariners (84-69) going head to head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on September 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (9-11) to the mound, while Logan Gilbert (13-6) will take the ball for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 contests.

The Mariners have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those matchups).

The Mariners have been victorious in 20, or 46.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a mark of 12-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.8 runs per game (727 total), Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Mariners have the second-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule