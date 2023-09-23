The Texas Rangers (85-68) will rely on Marcus Semien when they host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (84-69) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, September 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Mariners are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-125). The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (9-11, 3.38 ERA) vs Logan Gilbert - SEA (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the urge to put money on the Mariners' game versus the Rangers but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Mariners (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to beat the Rangers with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 60 out of the 102 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 52-35 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (59.8% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Mariners have won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +200 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.