The college football season rolls on into Week 4, which features five games involving teams from the Pioneer League. Hoping to see all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the piece below.

Pioneer League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Butler Bulldogs at Stetson Hatters 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Marist Red Foxes at Valparaiso Beacons 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morehead State Eagles at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Dayton Flyers at San Diego Toreros 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Andrews (NC) Knights at Davidson Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 Davidson All-Access

