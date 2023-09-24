Will D.K. Metcalf Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D.K. Metcalf did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks match up with the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Take a look at Metcalf's stats on this page.
Entering Week 3, Metcalf has nine receptions for 122 yards -- 13.6 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 11 occasions.
D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week:
- Noah Fant (FP/ribs): 4 Rec; 56 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Will Dissly (DNP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 52 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Metcalf 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|9
|122
|19
|1
|13.6
Metcalf Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|5
|3
|47
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|6
|6
|75
|0
