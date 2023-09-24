D.K. Metcalf did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks match up with the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Take a look at Metcalf's stats on this page.

Entering Week 3, Metcalf has nine receptions for 122 yards -- 13.6 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 11 occasions.

Keep an eye on Metcalf's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Ribs

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week: Noah Fant (FP/ribs): 4 Rec; 56 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Will Dissly (DNP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 52 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Metcalf 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 9 122 19 1 13.6

Metcalf Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.