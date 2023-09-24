Will DeeJay Dallas Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
In terms of season stats, Dallas has rushed for seven yards on three carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 2.3 yards per carry, and has one catch (one target) for 14 yards.
DeeJay Dallas Injury Status: Questionable (FP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Seahawks.
Seahawks vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Dallas 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|3
|7
|0
|2.3
|1
|1
|14
|0
Dallas Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|2
|4
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
