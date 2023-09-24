Sunday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (86-68) against the Seattle Mariners (84-70) at Globe Life Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET on September 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (4-4) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Mariners were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Seattle and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Mariners have come away with 20 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Seattle has won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (727 total runs).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

