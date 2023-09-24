Nathan Eovaldi is set to start for the Texas Rangers on Sunday against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mariners (+105). The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -125 +105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Mariners were upset in every contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Mariners have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (45.5%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 12-13 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Seattle's games have gone over the total in 78 of its 154 chances.

The Mariners have posted a record of 5-14-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-33 43-37 27-25 56-43 62-51 21-17

