Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers square off against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 201 home runs.

Fueled by 487 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 13th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored 727 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.

Seattle has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle has the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.74.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.187 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Bryan Woo (4-4) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing three hits.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Woo will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away George Kirby Joey Estes 9/22/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/24/2023 Rangers - Away Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/25/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros - Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers - Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi

