Mariners vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 24
The Texas Rangers (86-68) hope to sweep the Seattle Mariners (84-70) on Sunday at Globe Life Field, starting at 2:35 PM ET.
The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) against the Mariners and Bryan Woo (4-4).
Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (4-4, 3.90 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo
- Woo (4-4 with a 3.90 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 3.90 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
- Woo is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Woo will look to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.
- He will try for his third straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.
Bryan Woo vs. Rangers
- He will face off against a Rangers offense that ranks second in the league with 1418 total hits (on a .266 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .455 (third in the league) with 217 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).
- Woo has a 27 ERA and a 4 WHIP against the Rangers this season in two innings pitched, allowing a .538 batting average over one appearance.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- Eovaldi (11-4) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.05 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .218 in 23 games this season.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- Eovaldi has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.
Nathan Eovaldi vs. Mariners
- The Mariners rank 12th in MLB with 727 runs scored this season. They have a .243 batting average this campaign with 201 home runs (12th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Mariners in one game, and they have gone 1-for-19 with a triple over six innings.
