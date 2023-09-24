Will Noah Fant Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Noah Fant was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers (at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Fant's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Fant had season stats last year which included 486 yards on 50 receptions (9.7 per catch) and four touchdowns. He was targeted 63 times.
Keep an eye on Fant's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Noah Fant Injury Status: FP
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week:
- D.K. Metcalf (DNP/ribs): 9 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Will Dissly (DNP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 52 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Seahawks vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Fant 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|63
|50
|486
|221
|4
|9.7
Fant Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|4
|3
|16
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|4
|4
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Week 5
|@Saints
|5
|3
|49
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|7
|6
|45
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|6
|5
|96
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|4
|3
|34
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|3
|3
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|5
|4
|42
|1
|Week 14
|Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|6
|5
|32
|1
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|3
|2
|12
|1
|Week 17
|Jets
|3
|2
|40
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|4
|4
|20
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|2
|1
|11
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.