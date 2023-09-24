Noah Fant was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers (at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Fant's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Fant had season stats last year which included 486 yards on 50 receptions (9.7 per catch) and four touchdowns. He was targeted 63 times.

Noah Fant Injury Status: FP

Reported Injury: Ribs

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week: D.K. Metcalf (DNP/ribs): 9 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Will Dissly (DNP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 52 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Seahawks vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

Fant 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 63 50 486 221 4 9.7

Fant Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 4 3 16 0 Week 2 @49ers 2 2 11 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 4 27 0 Week 4 @Lions 1 1 2 1 Week 5 @Saints 5 3 49 0 Week 6 Cardinals 7 6 45 0 Week 7 @Chargers 3 1 7 0 Week 8 Giants 2 2 19 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 6 5 96 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 3 34 0 Week 12 Raiders 3 3 34 0 Week 13 @Rams 5 4 42 1 Week 14 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 6 5 32 1 Week 16 @Chiefs 3 2 12 1 Week 17 Jets 3 2 40 0 Week 18 Rams 4 4 20 0 Wild Card @49ers 2 1 11 0

