The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) square off against the Carolina Panthers (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the outing.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Seahawks facing off against the Panthers, check out the article below. We have put together all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Seahawks vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Seahawks had the lead seven times, trailed six times, and were tied four times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

Looking at the first quarter last year, Seattle averaged 5.7 points scored on offense (fourth-ranked) and allowed an average of five points on defense (28th-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Panthers had the lead six times, trailed six times, and were tied five times.

The Panthers' offense averaged 2.4 points in the first quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they surrendered 2.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Seahawks outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, were outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Offensively, Seattle scored an average of 6.6 points in the second quarter (18th-ranked) last year. On defense, it ceded 8.8 points on average in the second quarter (29th-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Panthers won the second quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and tied three times.

The Panthers' offense averaged 6.3 points in the second quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they allowed seven points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Seahawks won the third quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

On offense, the Seahawks scored an average of four points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) last season. On defense, they surrendered 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked).

The Panthers won the third quarter in six games last year, lost the third quarter in six games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in five games.

The Panthers' offense averaged 3.7 points in the third quarter last season. On defense, they surrendered 4.1 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In the Seahawks' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter nine times, lost four times, and tied four times.

Seattle's offense averaged 7.5 points in the fourth quarter last year. It allowed 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

The Panthers won the fourth quarter in seven games last year, lost that quarter in nine games, and tied in that quarter in one game.

Offensively, the Panthers averaged 7.6 points in the fourth quarter (fourth-ranked) last season. They surrendered 8.3 points on average in the fourth quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

Seahawks vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Through 17 games last season, the Seahawks led after the first half 10 times and were behind after the first half seven times.

Seattle averaged 12.4 points on offense in the first half last year and gave up an average of 13.8 points on defense.

At the end of the first half last season, the Panthers had the lead seven times (5-2 in those games), trailed eight times (2-6), and were tied two times (0-2).

The Panthers averaged 8.6 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 9.8 points on defense in the first half last year.

2nd Half

Through 17 games last year, the Seahawks outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times, lost five times, and were knotted up two times.

Seattle posted an average of 11.5 points and allowed an average of 9.4 points on defense in the second half last year.

The Panthers won the second half in six games last year, were outscored in the second half in nine games, and tied in the second half in two games.

The Panthers' offense averaged 11.4 points in the second half last season. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 12.4 points on average in the second half.

