Seahawks vs. Panthers Injury Report — Week 3
Entering their Sunday, September 24 game against the Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Lumen Field, which kicks at 4:05 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are dealing with 18 players on the injury report.
The Seahawks head into this matchup following a 37-31 win over the Detroit Lions in their most recent outing.
The Panthers' last game was a 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Toe
|Out
|Phil Haynes
|OG
|Calf
|Questionable
|Evan Brown
|C
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Devin Bush Jr.
|LB
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Quandre Diggs
|FS
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|Chest
|Doubtful
|Will Dissly
|TE
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Boye Mafe
|LB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jarran Reed
|DE
|Groin
|Questionable
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Toe
|Out
|Julian Love
|S
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Knee
|Questionable
|Damien Lewis
|OG
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Derick Hall
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Pectoral
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Chandler Wooten
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Justin Houston
|OLB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Amare Barno
|OLB
|Thigh
|Full Participation In Practice
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Ankle
|Out
Other Week 3 Injury Reports
- Click here for Colts vs Ravens
- Click here for Falcons vs Lions
- Click here for Bills vs Commanders
- Click here for Patriots vs Jets
- Click here for Saints vs Packers
Seahawks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Seahawks or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seahawks Season Insights (2022)
- The Seahawks ranked 13th in total offense (351.5 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per game) last season.
- Seattle averaged 23.9 points per game on offense last season (ninth in NFL), and it gave up 23.6 points per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Seahawks put up 231.4 passing yards per game on offense last season (11th in the NFL), and they ranked 13th on the other side of the ball with 211.5 passing yards allowed per game.
- Despite having a bottom-five run defense that ranked third-worst in the NFL (150.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, Seattle had more success offensively, ranking 18th in the NFL by putting up 120.1 rushing yards per game.
- With 25 forced turnovers (eighth in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL), the Seahawks (+2) had the 12th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season.
Seahawks vs. Panthers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-5)
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-225), Panthers (+185)
- Total: 42 points
Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.