The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) square off against the Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS

Seahawks Insights (2022)

The Seahawks put up 23.9 points per game last season, comparable to the 22 per outing the Panthers surrendered.

The Seahawks averaged 351.5 yards per game last season, just 1.3 more than the 350.2 the Panthers allowed per matchup.

Seattle rushed for 120.1 yards per game last year, just 2.5 fewer yards than the 122.6 Carolina allowed per contest.

Last season the Seahawks turned the ball over 23 times, six more than the Panthers' takeaways (17).

Seahawks Home Performance (2022)

The Seahawks put up 22.1 points per game at home (1.8 less than their overall average), and conceded 19.8 at home (3.8 less than overall).

At home, the Seahawks accumulate 325.6 yards per game and gave up 354.7. That's less than they gained (351.5) and allowed (361.7) overall.

Seattle's averages of passing yards gained (215.9) and conceded (199) at home were both lower than its overall averages of 231.4 and 211.5, respectively.

At home, the Seahawks racked up 109.7 rushing yards per game and conceded 155.7. That's less than they gained overall (120.1), and more than they allowed (150.2).

The Seahawks converted 35.3% of third downs at home (2.5% lower than their overall average), and gave up 41.3% at home (one% lower than overall).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Los Angeles L 30-13 FOX 9/17/2023 at Detroit W 37-31 FOX 9/24/2023 Carolina - CBS 10/2/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS 10/22/2023 Arizona - FOX

