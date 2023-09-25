Monday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (84-71) against the Houston Astros (85-71) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 25.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (14-7, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Justin Verlander (11-8, 3.44 ERA).

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 60, or 58.3%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 52 of its 86 games, or 60.5%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with 735 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

