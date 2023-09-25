How to Watch the Mariners vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 25
Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker are the hottest hitters on the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, who play on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 12th in MLB action with 203 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Seattle's .416 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- Seattle ranks 12th in runs scored with 735 (4.7 per game).
- The Mariners rank 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.188).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 32nd of the season. He is 14-7 with a 3.11 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 188 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Castillo is trying to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Castillo will try to continue a 32-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in nine of his 31 outings this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Paul Blackburn
|9/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Joey Estes
|9/22/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-5
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Dane Dunning
|9/23/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/24/2023
|Rangers
|L 9-8
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Justin Verlander
|9/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cristian Javier
|9/27/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Framber Valdez
|9/28/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.