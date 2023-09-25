Houston Astros (85-71) will match up with the Seattle Mariners (84-71) at T-Mobile Park on Monday, September 25 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Kyle Tucker will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Mariners are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Astros (+105). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (14-7, 3.11 ERA) vs Justin Verlander - HOU (11-8, 3.44 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 60, or 58.3%, of the 103 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mariners have a 52-34 record (winning 60.5% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Astros have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (62.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win 13 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 3rd Win AL West +750 - 3rd

