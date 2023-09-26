The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh has 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .233.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
  • In 57.6% of his games this year (80 of 139), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (21.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 25 games this year, he has homered (18.0%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 45 games this season (32.4%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (13.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 42.4% of his games this year (59 of 139), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 73
.236 AVG .230
.305 OBP .311
.451 SLG .482
24 XBH 30
13 HR 17
33 RBI 41
67/22 K/BB 86/31
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (199 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Javier (9-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 30th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In 29 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
