The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .233.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

In 57.6% of his games this year (80 of 139), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (21.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 25 games this year, he has homered (18.0%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 45 games this season (32.4%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (13.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 42.4% of his games this year (59 of 139), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 73 .236 AVG .230 .305 OBP .311 .451 SLG .482 24 XBH 30 13 HR 17 33 RBI 41 67/22 K/BB 86/31 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings