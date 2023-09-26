Mariners vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (84-72) versus the Houston Astros (86-71) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 10:05 PM ET on September 26.
The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (11-10, 3.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier (9-4, 4.64 ERA).
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 104 games this season and won 60 (57.7%) of those contests.
- Seattle has a record of 52-35, a 59.8% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Mariners have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle has scored 736 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|George Kirby vs Joey Estes
|September 22
|@ Rangers
|L 8-5
|Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning
|September 23
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 24
|@ Rangers
|L 9-8
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 25
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander
|September 26
|Astros
|-
|George Kirby vs Cristian Javier
|September 27
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez
|September 28
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 29
|Rangers
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 30
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs TBA
|October 1
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Jon Gray
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.