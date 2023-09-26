When the Houston Astros (86-71) square off against the Seattle Mariners (84-72) at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 10:05 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The Astros are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Mariners (-125). The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (11-10, 3.58 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (9-4, 4.64 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total
-125 +105 - 7.5

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 60, or 57.7%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 52-35 record (winning 59.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (63.9%) in those games.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 13-10 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 3rd Win AL West +900 - 3rd

