Mike Ford vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Mike Ford (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 10:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .227 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 33 of 79 games this year (41.8%) Ford has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (13.9%).
- He has homered in 14 games this season (17.7%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 29.1% of his games this season, Ford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (29.1%), including five multi-run games (6.3%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|45
|.259
|AVG
|.208
|.341
|OBP
|.302
|.494
|SLG
|.477
|7
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|10
|16
|RBI
|18
|30/8
|K/BB
|47/14
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (199 total, 1.3 per game).
- Javier looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 30th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
