Teoscar Hernández vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .263 with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 66.5% of his games this season (103 of 155), with more than one hit 44 times (28.4%).
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (24 of 155), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 36.1% of his games this season (56 of 155), with more than one RBI 26 times (16.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 59 of 155 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|81
|.225
|AVG
|.295
|.274
|OBP
|.344
|.400
|SLG
|.486
|25
|XBH
|32
|12
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|49
|98/16
|K/BB
|104/22
|2
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (199 total, 1.3 per game).
- Javier (9-4) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Astros in his 30th start of the season. He has a 4.64 ERA in 151 1/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.