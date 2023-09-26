Ty France vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Astros
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
|Mariners vs Astros Prediction
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .251 with 32 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
- France has picked up a hit in 59.9% of his 152 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in nine games this year (5.9%), homering in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- France has driven in a run in 41 games this year (27.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (7.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (38.8%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.261
|AVG
|.242
|.345
|OBP
|.329
|.403
|SLG
|.322
|24
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|25
|54/19
|K/BB
|60/22
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (199 total, 1.3 per game).
- Javier tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 30th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.