The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .251 with 32 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

France has picked up a hit in 59.9% of his 152 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.3% of them.

He has gone deep in nine games this year (5.9%), homering in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

France has driven in a run in 41 games this year (27.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (7.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (38.8%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 76 .261 AVG .242 .345 OBP .329 .403 SLG .322 24 XBH 18 7 HR 3 31 RBI 25 54/19 K/BB 60/22 1 SB 0

