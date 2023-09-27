Cal Raleigh vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After batting .238 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .235 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 54 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 117th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- In 57.9% of his 140 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (25 of 140), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has had an RBI in 46 games this year (32.9%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 60 times this year (42.9%), including 13 games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|73
|.242
|AVG
|.230
|.312
|OBP
|.311
|.453
|SLG
|.482
|24
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|17
|34
|RBI
|41
|67/23
|K/BB
|86/31
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.3 per game).
- Valdez (12-11 with a 3.39 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 194 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 31st of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.39), 10th in WHIP (1.093), and 23rd in K/9 (9).
