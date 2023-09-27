Dylan Moore vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .203 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Moore has gotten a hit in 18 of 59 games this year (30.5%), including seven multi-hit games (11.9%).
- He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Moore has driven in a run in 13 games this season (22.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.167
|AVG
|.231
|.265
|OBP
|.318
|.317
|SLG
|.513
|6
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/6
|K/BB
|30/8
|3
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.3 per game).
- Valdez (12-11 with a 3.39 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 194 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 31st of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.39), 10th in WHIP (1.093), and 23rd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
