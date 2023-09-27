The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .203 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Moore has gotten a hit in 18 of 59 games this year (30.5%), including seven multi-hit games (11.9%).

He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Moore has driven in a run in 13 games this season (22.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 22.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 31 .167 AVG .231 .265 OBP .318 .317 SLG .513 6 XBH 10 1 HR 6 8 RBI 11 25/6 K/BB 30/8 3 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings