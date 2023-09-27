On Wednesday, Josh Rojas (.240 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Rojas is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 48 of 97 games this year (49.5%), including 19 multi-hit games (19.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.1% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.9% of his games this year, Rojas has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Home Away 34 GP 23 .211 AVG .253 .289 OBP .298 .281 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings