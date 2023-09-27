Wednesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (85-72) and the Houston Astros (86-72) squaring off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 27.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (12-11) for the Astros and Bryce Miller (8-6) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Mariners were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Seattle and its foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Mariners have won in 20, or 44.4%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Seattle has been victorious 17 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Seattle scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (742 total, 4.7 per game).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.77 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule