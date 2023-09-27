Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take the field against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 204 home runs.

Fueled by 495 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 14th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored 742 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.9) among MLB offenses.

Seattle averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

Seattle pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.77.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.189 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Bryce Miller (8-6) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Miller has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/24/2023 Rangers L 9-8 Away Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/25/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros W 6-2 Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers - Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/30/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo - 10/1/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Jon Gray

