Oddsmakers have listed player props for Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez and others when the Houston Astros visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 37 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 46 walks and 102 RBI (179 total hits). He's also stolen 36 bases.

He's slashing .282/.340/.493 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Sep. 22 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 136 hits with 34 doubles, 17 home runs, 90 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .263/.376/.427 so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 22 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (12-11) for his 31st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 30 starts this season.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.39), 10th in WHIP (1.093), and 23rd in K/9 (9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Sep. 22 5.1 4 7 6 10 3 at Royals Sep. 17 7.0 5 1 0 5 1 vs. Athletics Sep. 11 7.0 4 3 3 10 1 at Rangers Sep. 5 7.0 6 1 1 4 4 at Red Sox Aug. 30 6.0 5 4 2 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 35 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 79 walks and 110 RBI (158 total hits). He has swiped 29 bases.

He has a .283/.370/.516 slash line on the season.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 26 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Royals Sep. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 157 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 90 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.361/.432 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

