The Houston Astros (86-72) visit the Seattle Mariners (85-72) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-11) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (8-6) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-11, 3.39 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (8-6, 4.17 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.17 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.

Miller has nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Miller has put up 18 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 24 outings this season.

Bryce Miller vs. Astros

He will match up with an Astros offense that ranks fourth in the league with 1406 total hits (on a .259 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .437 (sixth in the league) with 217 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).

In 12 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Astros this season, Miller has a 0 ERA and a 0.486 WHIP while his opponents are batting .100.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (12-11) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 31st start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.39 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in 30 games this season.

He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 20 of them.

Valdez has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 30 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 11th, 1.093 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Framber Valdez vs. Mariners

The Mariners are batting .243 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .415 (14th in the league) with 204 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Mariners two times this season, allowing them to go 15-for-46 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI in 11 innings.

