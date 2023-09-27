The Seattle Mariners, including Sam Haggerty and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty is batting .244 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

In 19 of 41 games this year (46.3%), Haggerty has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Haggerty has driven in a run in four games this season (9.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (29.3%), including one multi-run game.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 22 .184 AVG .292 .244 OBP .404 .211 SLG .438 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 7/3 K/BB 9/8 2 SB 5

