Sam Haggerty vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Sam Haggerty and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty is batting .244 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
- In 19 of 41 games this year (46.3%), Haggerty has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Haggerty has driven in a run in four games this season (9.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (29.3%), including one multi-run game.
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|22
|.184
|AVG
|.292
|.244
|OBP
|.404
|.211
|SLG
|.438
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|7/3
|K/BB
|9/8
|2
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Valdez (12-11 with a 3.39 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 194 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 31st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.39), 10th in WHIP (1.093), and 23rd in K/9 (9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.