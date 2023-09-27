Teoscar Hernández vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on September 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .263 with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 104 of 156 games this season, with multiple hits 44 times.
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has had an RBI in 57 games this year (36.5%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 37.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|81
|.225
|AVG
|.295
|.274
|OBP
|.344
|.398
|SLG
|.486
|25
|XBH
|32
|12
|HR
|14
|44
|RBI
|49
|100/16
|K/BB
|104/22
|2
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (200 total, 1.3 per game).
- Valdez (12-11 with a 3.39 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 194 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 31st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.39), 10th in WHIP (1.093), and 23rd in K/9 (9.0) among pitchers who qualify.
