The Seattle Mariners and Ty France, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .253 with 32 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

France has gotten a hit in 92 of 153 games this season (60.1%), with more than one hit on 41 occasions (26.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 42 games this season (27.5%), France has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 76 .265 AVG .242 .347 OBP .329 .415 SLG .322 25 XBH 18 8 HR 3 32 RBI 25 55/19 K/BB 60/22 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings