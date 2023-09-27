Ty France vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Ty France, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .253 with 32 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
- France has gotten a hit in 92 of 153 games this season (60.1%), with more than one hit on 41 occasions (26.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42 games this season (27.5%), France has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|76
|.265
|AVG
|.242
|.347
|OBP
|.329
|.415
|SLG
|.322
|25
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|25
|55/19
|K/BB
|60/22
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 200 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 31st of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.39 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 194 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.39), 10th in WHIP (1.093), and 23rd in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
