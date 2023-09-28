Cal Raleigh vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Thursday, Cal Raleigh (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 54 walks while batting .235.
- He ranks 118th in batting average, 114th in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 58.2% of his 141 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.0% of those games.
- In 17.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.6% of his games this season, Raleigh has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 61 of 141 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|73
|.241
|AVG
|.230
|.309
|OBP
|.311
|.448
|SLG
|.482
|24
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|17
|34
|RBI
|41
|68/23
|K/BB
|86/31
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (10-11) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 3.25 ERA in 182 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.