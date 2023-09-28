On Thursday, Cal Raleigh (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 54 walks while batting .235.

He ranks 118th in batting average, 114th in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 58.2% of his 141 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.0% of those games.

In 17.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.6% of his games this season, Raleigh has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 61 of 141 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 73 .241 AVG .230 .309 OBP .311 .448 SLG .482 24 XBH 30 13 HR 17 34 RBI 41 68/23 K/BB 86/31 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings