The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Astros.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 137 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.

In 65.2% of his 141 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 41 games this season (29.1%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (9.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 46.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.6%.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 69 .277 AVG .251 .392 OBP .367 .441 SLG .426 26 XBH 26 8 HR 10 29 RBI 30 61/49 K/BB 62/44 1 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings