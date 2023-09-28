Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park in the first of a four-game series, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 205 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 14th in baseball with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 20th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (745 total runs).

The Mariners' .323 on-base percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.194).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (13-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 32nd of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gilbert enters this outing with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gilbert will look to build upon an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/24/2023 Rangers L 9-8 Away Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/25/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros W 6-2 Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros L 8-3 Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers - Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/30/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo - 10/1/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Jon Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.