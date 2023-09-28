Fantasy Football Week 4 QB Rankings
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 4, check out our quarterback rankings in this article.
Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 4
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Pass Att./Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|72.4
|24.1
|40.3
|2.7
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|70.8
|23.6
|46
|1.3
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|67.8
|22.6
|33.7
|3
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|67.6
|22.5
|32
|4.7
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Chiefs
|66.4
|22.1
|37.7
|5.3
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|57.7
|19.2
|28.7
|10.7
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|57.6
|19.2
|31
|10.3
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|55.3
|18.4
|34.7
|2.3
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|54.9
|18.3
|34.3
|3.3
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|54
|18
|36.7
|4
|Deshaun Watson
|Browns
|53.5
|17.8
|34
|5
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|52.8
|17.6
|40.3
|3.3
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|51.8
|17.3
|30.3
|3.3
|Mac Jones
|Patriots
|51.1
|17
|41.7
|3.7
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|47.6
|15.9
|34.3
|2.7
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|44.4
|14.8
|31
|5
|Joshua Dobbs
|Cardinals
|43.3
|14.4
|27.3
|4
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|41.3
|13.8
|37.7
|5
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|40.3
|13.4
|34
|3.3
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|Raiders
|40.3
|13.4
|31.3
|4
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|40
|13.3
|42
|2.7
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|39.9
|13.3
|29.3
|8
|Daniel Jones
|Giants
|39.2
|13.1
|32.3
|8
|Anthony Richardson
|Colts
|38.6
|19.3
|23.5
|6.5
|Kenny Pickett
|Steelers
|38.5
|12.8
|34.7
|2.7
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 28
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 1
|ABC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 2
|ABC/ESPN
