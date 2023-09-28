Ty France -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on September 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has 32 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks while batting .252.

France has recorded a hit in 93 of 154 games this year (60.4%), including 41 multi-hit games (26.6%).

Looking at the 154 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (6.5%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

France has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 60 of 154 games this year, and more than once 16 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 76 .264 AVG .242 .345 OBP .329 .412 SLG .322 25 XBH 18 8 HR 3 32 RBI 25 56/19 K/BB 60/22 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings