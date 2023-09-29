Alaska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anchorage This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:11 PM AKDT|Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:11 PM AKDT
There is high school football competition in Anchorage, Alaska this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anchorage, Alaska High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Service High School at West Anchorage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 29
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- Conference: Cook Inlet
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A.J. Dimond High School at Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 29
- Location: Palmer, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
South Anchorage High School at Juneau-Douglas High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM AKT on September 30
- Location: Juneau, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett High School at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AKT on September 30
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Soldotna High School at Eagle River High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AKT on September 30
- Location: Eagle River, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
