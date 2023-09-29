There is high school football competition in Anchorage, Alaska this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Anchorage, Alaska High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Service High School at West Anchorage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 29

7:00 PM AKT on September 29 Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK Conference: Cook Inlet

Cook Inlet How to Stream: Watch Here

A.J. Dimond High School at Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 29

7:00 PM AKT on September 29 Location: Palmer, AK

Palmer, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

South Anchorage High School at Juneau-Douglas High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM AKT on September 30

2:00 PM AKT on September 30 Location: Juneau, AK

Juneau, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett High School at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AKT on September 30

4:00 PM AKT on September 30 Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Soldotna High School at Eagle River High School