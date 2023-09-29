Cal Raleigh vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, Cal Raleigh (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 54 walks while batting .237.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 118th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- In 58.5% of his 142 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- In 25 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 32.4% of his games this season, Raleigh has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|73
|.245
|AVG
|.230
|.312
|OBP
|.311
|.449
|SLG
|.482
|24
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|17
|34
|RBI
|41
|68/23
|K/BB
|86/31
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
