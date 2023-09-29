J.P. Crawford vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .265 with 93 walks and 92 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has had a hit in 93 of 142 games this year (65.5%), including multiple hits 38 times (26.8%).
- He has gone deep in 18 games this season (12.7%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has driven in a run in 42 games this year (29.6%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 65 times this season (45.8%), including 22 games with multiple runs (15.5%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|69
|.280
|AVG
|.251
|.392
|OBP
|.367
|.441
|SLG
|.426
|26
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|30
|61/49
|K/BB
|62/44
|1
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 194 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Eovaldi (12-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.26 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.