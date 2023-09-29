Jarred Kelenic vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jarred Kelenic (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic is batting .253 with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
- Kelenic has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 102 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.
- He has homered in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Kelenic has had at least one RBI in 36.3% of his games this year (37 of 102), with two or more RBI 10 times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35 of 102 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.250
|AVG
|.256
|.312
|OBP
|.345
|.397
|SLG
|.450
|17
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|26
|67/16
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 194 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
